2nd PUC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Karnataka Board to Release 12th Results Today at karresults.nic.in, result.bspucpa.com

Jul 14, 2020 8:21 am (IST)

Karnataka Result 2020: How to Check Online | Students can check their 2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka through online mode with the help of steps mentioned below -

Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Class 12 Result 2020' link

Step 3: Enter registration number or roll number when asked

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it for future reference