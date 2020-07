2nd PUC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Karnataka Board to Release 12th Results Today at karresults.nic.in, result.bspucpa.com

Read More

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live Updates | The Department of Pre-university Education will release the 2nd PUC or Class 12 results (July 14) at 11:30 am, announced the Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar on Monday. Students will first receive their Karnataka PUC II results via SMS at 11:30am and on the Suvidya portal at result.bspucpa.com and only 12 noon onwards their Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be available on the official websites at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.nic.in . “The result of the II PUC exams will be released at 11:30 am tomorrow. The only remaining paper (English) which was originally scheduled to be held on Mach 23, was held on June 18, once lockdown norms were eased,” said the minister.A week ago, Education Minister Kumar had in a tweet said that Karnataka PUC II results around July 20. "Many students phone me and ask if the 2nd PUC result is coming today. As I have already stated, it is clear once again that the second PUC result will come around July 20," his July 9 tweet read.