 2nd PUC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Karnataka Board to Release 12th Results Today at karresults.nic.in, result.bspucpa.com - News18

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

2nd PUC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Karnataka Board to Release 12th Results Today at karresults.nic.in, result.bspucpa.com

News18.com | July 14, 2020, 8:21 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live Updates | The Department of Pre-university Education will release the 2nd PUC or Class 12 results (July 14) at 11:30 am, announced the Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar on Monday. Students will first receive their Karnataka PUC II results via SMS at 11:30am and on the Suvidya portal at result.bspucpa.com and only 12 noon onwards their Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be available on the official websites at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.nic.in. “The result of the II PUC exams will be released at 11:30 am tomorrow. The only remaining paper (English) which was originally scheduled to be held on Mach 23, was held on June 18, once lockdown norms were eased,” said the minister.

A week ago, Education Minister Kumar had in a tweet said that Karnataka PUC II results around July 20. "Many students phone me and ask if the 2nd PUC result is coming today. As I have already stated, it is clear once again that the second PUC result will come around July 20," his July 9 tweet read.
Read More
Jul 14, 2020 8:21 am (IST)

Karnataka Result 2020: How to Check Online | Students can check their 2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka through online mode with the help of steps mentioned below -

Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Class 12 Result 2020' link
Step 3: Enter registration number or roll number when asked
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it for future reference

Jul 14, 2020 8:15 am (IST)

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka: Where to Check | The Karnataka Board will release the 2nd PUC Result 2020 on its official website at karresults.nic.in. Students can check their results simply with the help of credentials mentioned on their respective admit cards or hall tickets.

Jul 14, 2020 8:09 am (IST)

Karnataka Result 2020: Marks Required to Pass Exams | To pass the PUC exam, students need to secure 35 per cent aggregate marks. Students will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers, while 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks.

Jul 14, 2020 8:06 am (IST)

Karnataka Result 2020 to be Out Today | 2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka will be declared today at around 11:30am. Students can check their results at Karnataka board's official website at karresults.nic.in.

Jul 14, 2020 8:02 am (IST)

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka | Results of Karnataka Class 12 exams were delayed as the English paper was postponed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March. Later, the Karnataka Board conducted the pending exam on June 18, keeping all safety protocols in place.

Jul 14, 2020 7:58 am (IST)

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka: KAR PUC II Results to be Released by Karnataka Board Today at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: The Karnataka Board will release the KAR PUC II Result 2020 on its official website at karresults.nic.in.

Jul 14, 2020 7:52 am (IST)

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka: Last Year's Performance | In the year 2019, the overall pass percentage in Karnataka PUC-II result was at 61.73 per cent. The Department of Pre University Examination, Karnataka announces the results of Pre University Certification Examination (PUC II). 

Jul 14, 2020 7:45 am (IST)

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka: Check Result via SMS | In case a student is facing internet connectivity issues, he/she can check Karnataka Board Results 2020 through SMS service. 

SMS - KAR12<space>ROLLNUMBER- Send it to 56263

Jul 14, 2020 7:37 am (IST)

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka: Why Exams Were Postponed | This year, Karnataka 2nd PUC exam which was scheduled to be held in the month of March were postponed mid-way due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus. Later, the Karnataka Board conducted the pending English paper on June 18 keeping all safety protocols in mind.

Jul 14, 2020 7:31 am (IST)

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka: When to Check | According to Karnataka Board, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result will be first released via SMS service at 11:30am. After half an hour, the results will also be uploaded at Board's official website at karresults.nic.in.

Jul 14, 2020 7:25 am (IST)

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka: How to Check Online | Students can check their Karnataka 12th Result 2020 through online mode with the help of steps mentioned below -  

Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Class 12 Result 2020' link
Step 3: Enter registration number or roll number when asked
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it for future reference

Jul 14, 2020 7:18 am (IST)

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka: Where to Check | The Karnataka Board will release the 2nd PUC Result 2020 on its official website at karresults.nic.in. Students can check their results simply with the help of credentials mentioned on their respective admit cards or hall tickets.

Jul 14, 2020 7:12 am (IST)

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka: Date and Time | The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) is all set to declare Karnataka Board class 12 result 2020 today at around 11:30am. Over 5.95 lakh students, who had registered for Karnataka 12th board exams 2020, are waiting for their result declaration since long.

Jul 14, 2020 2:16 am (IST)

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Passing Marks | To pass the PUC exam, students need to secure 35 percent aggregate marks. Students will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers, while 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks.

Jul 14, 2020 2:15 am (IST)

KSEEB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Check via SMS | As students will first receive their Karnataka Board 2nd PUC result 2020, check how to get KSEEB Class 12 Results 2020 via SMS

GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD PUC RESULTS 2020 - KSEEB Class 12 Results:
SMS-KAR12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263 

Jul 14, 2020 2:13 am (IST)

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: How to Check Online

Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.nic.in.
Step 2: Find and click on the link for PUC Result 2020
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input field
Step 4: Enter your exam roll number and other details on the website
Step 5: Verify details against your hall ticket and Submit them on the website
Step 6: Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Jul 14, 2020 2:12 am (IST)

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka Update | In a change of pattern, students will first receive their Karnataka PUC II results via SMS at 11:30am and on the Suvidya portal at result.bspucpa.com. After 12 noon, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be uploaded on the official websites at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.nic.in

Jul 14, 2020 2:09 am (IST)

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Today | Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced on Monday that the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2020 will be released on July 14 (today) at 11:30am. “The result of the II PUC exams will be released at 11:30 am tomorrow. The only remaining paper (English) which was originally scheduled to be held on Mach 23, was held on June 18, once lockdown norms were eased,” said the minister.

2nd PUC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Karnataka Board to Release 12th Results Today at karresults.nic.in, result.bspucpa.com
(Image: News18.com)

This year, around 6 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams. The Karnataka Board class 12 results got delayed as the English exam was postponed due to the lockdown in March and was rescheduled for June 18.

On May 4, the Karnataka first PUC results have been declared. The state had scheduled to conduct the class 12th or2nd PUC exam from March 3 to 23. However, some papers were postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The exam for English paper was then conducted on June 18 after the lockdown was lifted in the state.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: How to Check Online

Step 1: Visit official website at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.nic.in
Step 2: Find and click on the link for PUC Result 2020
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input field
Step 4: Enter your exam roll number and other details on the website
Step 5: Verify details against your hall ticket and Submit them on the website
Step 6: Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Get KSEEB Class 12 Results 2020 via SMS

GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD PUC RESULTS 2020 - KSEEB Class 12 Results:
SMS - KAR12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

About the Karnataka Board

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board which came into existence in the year 1966 has been conducting SSLC, PUC and other examinations. The board regulates and supervises the system of Secondary education in Karnataka State. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting recognitions to schools and, providing direction, support and leadership for all secondary educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading