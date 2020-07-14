2nd PUC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Karnataka Board to Release 12th Results Today at karresults.nic.in, result.bspucpa.com

This year, around 6 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams. The Karnataka Board class 12 results got delayed as the English exam was postponed due to the lockdown in March and was rescheduled for June 18.
On May 4, the Karnataka first PUC results have been declared. The state had scheduled to conduct the class 12th or2nd PUC exam from March 3 to 23. However, some papers were postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The exam for English paper was then conducted on June 18 after the lockdown was lifted in the state.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: How to Check Online
Step 1: Visit official website at karresults.nic.in
and kseeb.nic.in
Step 2: Find and click on the link for PUC Result 2020
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input field
Step 4: Enter your exam roll number and other details on the website
Step 5: Verify details against your hall ticket and Submit them on the website
Step 6: Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download scorecard and take a printout for future reference
Get KSEEB Class 12 Results 2020 via SMS
GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD PUC RESULTS 2020 - KSEEB Class 12 Results:
SMS
- KAR12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
About the Karnataka Board
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board which came into existence in the year 1966 has been conducting SSLC, PUC and other examinations. The board regulates and supervises the system of Secondary education in Karnataka State. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting recognitions to schools and, providing direction, support and leadership for all secondary educational institutions under its jurisdiction.