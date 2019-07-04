Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019 Declared at pue.kar.nic.in, Steps and Direct Link Here
The Department of Pre-University Education has declared the Karnataka II PUC Supplementary Result 2019 on it official website pue.kar.nic.in today.
Image for Representation (Image: News18.com)
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019 Declared | The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), Government of Karnataka has declared the Karnataka II PUC Supplementary Result 2019 today on July 4. The Karnataka 2019 Supplementary Result, Karnataka II PUC 2019 Supplementary Result was uploaded at the Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education’s official website pue.kar.nic.in.
The Department of Pre-University Education has also provided a direct link enabling candidates to check PUC 2019 Result in hassle-free manner.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019 for the current academic session was declared for candidates who were unable to pass the Karnataka Class 12 Board examination. So, to give such candidates another chance to qualify the intermediate examination, the Karnataka II PUC Supplementary exam was conducted in June.
How to check Karnataka II PUC Supplementary Result 2019
Here we have given steps to check Karnataka 2019 Supplementary Result, Karnataka 2nd PUC 2019 Supplementary Result in online mode-
Step 1- Visit the official website of Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), Government of Karnataka: pue.kar.nic.in or click on the direct link
Step 2- On homepage, look for ‘Karnataka II PUC Supplementary Result 2019’ tab and click on it
Step 3- You will be redirected to Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019, enter the required details
Step 4- The Karnataka Intermediate Supplementary Result 2019, Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019 can be viewed on the screen. Download it for future reference
