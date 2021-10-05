Karnataka: 3 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water, 108 Show Similar Symptoms

At least three people have died after consuming contaminated water in the newly-formed district of Vijayanagara in Karnataka. As many as 108 people showed similar symptoms, all from Makarabbi village in Hadagalli taluk.

“Nine people reported the same symptoms — vomiting and diarrhea — in August, of which one 72-year-old died. Three samples of the panchayat water was sent for testing and two of them were reported unfit for drinking," said Dr Vinod L, taluk health officer.

“After the first couple of cases, we started a temporary clinic in the village between September 23 and 30 when 108 people complained of similar symptoms. The three who have died, according to doctors, had dehydration and acute kidney injury," he said.

A total of six people have died in the last five weeks but the authorities have been able link just three of the deaths to contaminated water, although all of them came from the same village with similar symptoms — vomiting and diarrhea.

RO water and water through tankers are being supplied to the village now and district administration continues to be on high alert.

