Karnataka: 40 Held, 12 Police Officers Injured as Violence Breaks Out Over Social Media Post in Hubli

Around 40 people were arrested after a mob threw stones at the old Hubli police station in Karnataka’s Dharwad district last night, injuring twelve police officers, including an inspector. Officials said police used mild lathi-charges and tear gas shells to disperse the mob, and that prohibitory orders have been issued in the city as a result of the violence.

Labhu Ram, Police Commissioner, Hubli-Dharwad told NDTV that six cases had been registered against those involved in the violence and that the situation was under control now.

Ram said that a man shared an offensive post on social media targeting a particular community, to which others objected and filed a police report. As a result, the man was apprehended by police and a case was filed against him. However, dissatisfied with the action taken against the man, a large crowd gathered outside the police station around midnight and created ruckus.

The police commissioner said all preventive measures had been taken to ensure that such incidents did not occur again.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told reporters that a police officer was in critical condition and had been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

“A police officer is critically injured. Some of those involved in the attack have been apprehended. It was a premeditated attack," he said.

Commenting on the incident, former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy said the late night incidents in Hubballi had shattered him to the core. “Attempts of evil forces to destroy peace & harmony are of grave concern. Using religion as a tool to spark tension for political gains is wrong," he said in a post on Twitter.

