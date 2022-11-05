CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Karnataka: 7 Women Killed, 11 Injured in Bidar Accident as Auto-rickshaw Collides with Truck
1-MIN READ

Karnataka: 7 Women Killed, 11 Injured in Bidar Accident as Auto-rickshaw Collides with Truck

PTI

Last Updated: November 05, 2022, 09:11 IST

Bidar, India

The auto-rickshaw when it collided with the truck near Bemalakheda government school. File photo/News18)

The drivers of the two vehicles were among the 11 injured

Seven women were killed and 11 injured in a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck at a village in Chittaguppa taluk here late on Friday.

These women were labourers and were returning home after work in the auto-rickshaw when it collided with the truck near Bemalakheda government school.

They have been identified as Parvathi (40), Prabhavathi (36), Gundamma (60), Yadamma (40), Jaggamma (34) Ishwaramma (55) and Rukmini Bai (60), police said.

The drivers of the two vehicles were among the 11 injured. Police said two of them are in a critical condition.

A case has been registered.

first published:November 05, 2022, 09:11 IST
last updated:November 05, 2022, 09:11 IST