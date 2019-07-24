Take the pledge to vote

Karnataka Additional Advocate General Devadatt Kamat Resigns from Post

Kamat, who was appointed as the AAG to represent the state in the Supreme Court in 2015 by the Congress-JD (S) government, resigned a day after the coalition lost the trust vote in the assembly.

Updated:July 24, 2019, 10:42 PM IST
Karnataka Additional Advocate General Devadatt Kamat Resigns from Post
Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat resigns from his post. (Image: Twitter/@devadatt)
New Delhi: Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat on Wednesday tendered his resignation to the Karnataka governor from the post of additional advocate general (AAG) of the state.

Kamat, who was appointed as the AAG to represent the state in the Supreme Court in 2015 by the Congress-JD (S) government, resigned a day after the coalition lost the trust vote in the assembly.

"Due to personal reasons, I wish to tender my resignation from the said post of AAG," the senior lawyer said in his letter addressed to the governor.

