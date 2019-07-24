English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Additional Advocate General Devadatt Kamat Resigns from Post
Kamat, who was appointed as the AAG to represent the state in the Supreme Court in 2015 by the Congress-JD (S) government, resigned a day after the coalition lost the trust vote in the assembly.
Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat resigns from his post. (Image: Twitter/@devadatt)
New Delhi: Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat on Wednesday tendered his resignation to the Karnataka governor from the post of additional advocate general (AAG) of the state.
"Due to personal reasons, I wish to tender my resignation from the said post of AAG," the senior lawyer said in his letter addressed to the governor.
