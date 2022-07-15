Karnataka: After Bus Fails to Pick Them Up on Rainy Day, High School Students Teach Staff A Lesson in Time

Heavy showers in Karnataka are causing floods, throwing life out of gear, but despite the many challenges children in different parts of the state are motivated to go to school.

A group of 10 high school girl students taught a lesson to the staff of a government bus, which failed to arrive on time on a day it was raining heavily. While the girls decided to walk the distance to their home, the bus caught up with them when 2 km of their journey was still pending.

Students of Yadaga government high school in Kalburgi district, the girls commute on a KKRTC bus daily. After school, they travel to Bibballi that is 8 km away. For this, they take a bus that arrives between 4.30 pm and 5 pm.

But, on July 8, the group was waiting to go home but the bus did not arrive till 6 pm. It was raining heavily, but the girls decided to walk home as there was no other transport available and it was getting dark.

The students set out on foot and walked till Kachur for 6 km but saw the bus coming towards them when the final 2 km of the journey was left. Furious by then, the girls stopped the bus in Kachur and started protesting. They demanded that KKRTC officials must address their woes or they will not let the bus move.

“We are facing many problems because of the bus staff who never keep up time. Many days, we miss the first two classes as the bus is late. Now, if we reach home so late, we are scolded by our parents. Many of us fear losing out on our education as our families are worried about our safety,” one of the students said.

“If we fail due to loss of attendance, will the bus staff get us promoted? We have already lost out on so many classes because of the Covid situation; do these people understand the difficulties we have to face to get an education?” asked another student.

After numerous attempts by the bus staff and Kachur residents, the girls finally budged after an hour. By then, five had fallen sick and were moved to the nearest hospital in Sedam.

The outcome, however, was positive: the bus staff promised the girls that the bus will arrive on time, come rain or shine.

