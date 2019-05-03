English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Agrees to Supply Water From Narayanpur Reservoir to Parched Telangana District
The water supply to Jurala in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district will start from Friday evening, said a communique from the Chief Minister’s Office.
Hyderabad: The Karnataka government on Friday announced that it will release two-and-a-half TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water to Telangana as against the three TMC sought.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the water will be released from the Narayanpur reservoir in the southern part of the state to Jurala in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.
In a phone call on April 30, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had appealed to Kumaraswamy to provide a helping hand and order the release of three TMC of water to the parched Palamur district.
Kumaraswamy, who has maintained cordial ties with Rao, on Friday morning acceded to the release of 2.5 TMC of water.
Chief Secretary SK Joshi wrote to his Karnataka counterpart, TM Vijay Bhaskar, and urged him to release the water.
The supply to Jurala will start from Friday evening, said a communique from the Chief Minister’s Office in the Telangana Secretariat.
Rao claimed his “diplomatic, friendly and cordial relationship” with Kumaraswamy had achieved the positive result.
