Karnataka: Always on the Edge, Shivamogga Erupts Over Murder of a Bajrang Dal Activist

In the news over the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist, Shivamogga in central Karnataka has a history of communal polarisation – with at least two dozen major communal incidents in which over 30 people died in the past 40 years. The city is ironically a stronghold of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Bajrang Dal activist, Harsh, 26, was brutally killed late Sunday night near Ravivarma Street in Bharathi Colony. The victim was killed as a result of prior rivalry, police suspect. Harsha was a tailor and held the position of ‘Prakanda Sahakaryadarshi’ (coordinator) in the district.

The miscreants, who came in a car, had chased him and attacked him with lethal weapons and escaped. Although Harsha was shifted to the Meggan hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Harsha had allegedly put up a post abusing another religion and a complaint had been lodged against him in the Doddapet police station. He was getting threatening calls.

The incident has added to the already tense atmosphere owing to the recent hijab controversy.

After the murder, thousands of Hindu activists gathered near the Meggan hospital. During the funeral procession, there were incidents of stone pelting, arson and rampage. The police brought the situation under control and dispatched additional forces from neighbouring districts to maintain law and order.

Local MLA and senior Cabinet minister KS Eshwarappa, who is under fire for his remarks on the national flag, has indirectly blamed the Congress, alleging they instigated communal violence in the city.

The Congress, which is continuing its day and night dharna in the state legislature demanding Eshwarappa’s scalp, has hit back at him for making it communal for personal gains.

Home minister Araga Jnanendra, who is also from Shivamogga district, confirmed the arrest of two suspects. Speaking to News18, he said that a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the murderers.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa, who also hails from Shivamogga, appealed for peace. Leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah was apprised of the situation by top police officers.

Shivamogga, on the banks of river Thunga, is a commercial hub of central Karnataka and is India’s largest betel nut growing and trading district. It is known for its deep forests and mountains. It is also known for educational institutions, including medical and engineering colleges. The district was once a hotbed of socialist and farmers’ movements.

