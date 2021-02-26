Karnataka Among Top 6 States to Give Highest Covid-19 Vaccine Doses but Bengaluru Lags Far Behind

With more than seven lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines, Karnataka is among the top six states in the country with the highest number of inoculations, behind Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal. But the numbers aren’t consistent across the state. While some districts see high coverage, others are still getting there.

According to the Union Health Ministry, over 1,37 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country. Of this, Karnataka has administered 7,20,392 doses. The state has vaccinated 1,54,674 health workers with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to data released by the department of health and family welfare.

In the first phase alone, Karnataka vaccinated 4,34,773 health workers. While most districts in Karnataka have seen encouraging numbers, as high as 93 per cent coverage of health care workers, Bengaluru urban remains far behind.

Districts like Chitradurga (93 per cent), Dharwad (90 per cent), Chikkaballapura (84 per cent), Uttara Kannada (83 per cent), Tumakuru (78 per cent) and Bidar (77 per cent) have seen high coverage.

Only 44 per cent of healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Bengaluru urban. Similarly, the coverage is low in districts like Bagalkote (50 per cent), Dakshina Kannada (53 per cent), Davangere (53 per cent) and Koppal (57 per cent).

While Gadag (79 per cent), Uttara Kannada (79 per cent), Udupi (74 per cent) and Tumkauru (73 per cent) saw above 70 per cent coverage of frontline workers, only 29 per cent of frontline workers have been vaccinated in Bengaluru urban district. Bagalkote saw only 30 per cent coverage of frontline workers.

“In the beginning, not many people were coming. There were two main reasons for that. First, they were scared of the outcome. After seeing others who have got the vaccine, they are confident in taking it. Second, due to the myths surrounding vaccination regarding abstaining from alcohol or smoking. These are false. Now many are volunteering,” said Dr Nityashree, medical officer, Vidyapeetha circle Primary Health Clinic (PHC). The clinic is seeing an increased inflow of police personnel for getting vaccinations.