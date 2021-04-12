Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh Lock Horns Over Hanuman Janmabhoomi

A day after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said it will provide historical and epigraphical evidence to prove that Tirumala is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, a religious head from Shivamogga has stated that the trusted companion of Lord Ram was born in the pilgrim centre Gokarna in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district.

Earlier Karnataka had claimed that Hanuman was born on the Anjanadri hillock in Kishkinda, near Anegundi, Koppal district. Andhra Pradesh, too, had a claim that Hanuman janmabhoomi is on one of the seven hills of Tirupati also called Anjanadri.

A Times of India report stated that Raghaveshwara Bharathi, head of Ramachandrapura Mutt in Shivamogga, quotes the Ramayana, where Hanuman tells Sita he was born in seaside Gokarna. “Based on the evidence in Ramayana, we can say Gokarna is Hanuman’s janmabhoomi and Anjanadri in Kishkinda was his karmabhoomi,” he said.

An expert panel formed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will submit its study report on the matter on April 21. The panel comprises vedic scholars, archaeologists, and an Isro scientist. TTD is gearing up to release a document in the form of a booklet on April 13, on the day of the Ugadi festival (Telugu New Year).

“We shall bring out the committee report in the form of a booklet to prove that Lord Hanuman was indeed born in the Anjanadri, one of the seven hills of Tirumala, which are part of Seshachalam hill range of Eastern Ghats,” TTD executive officer K S Jawahar Reddy told Hindustan Times.

In December 2020, the independent trust constituted an expert committee to study the mythological, historical, epigraphical, and archaeological evidence that could identify the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

