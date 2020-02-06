Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Apply for Worker, Helper Posts at anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 | The Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Karnataka has released official notification to announce the recruitment in the state Anganwadi. The notification has invited candidates to apply for the post of Anganwadi Workers/Assistants. The openings are available in six districts of Karnataka, which includes Uttara Kannada, Bagalkot, Bengaluru Urban, Vijayapura, Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada. The official notification, as well as the Karnataka Anganwadi application form, is available on the official website at anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in.

Each district has a different registration opening and closing day. The applications for Dakshina Kannada began on January 13 and will be closed on February 11. On the other hand, the latest district to release the notification is Uttara Kannada, which started application process on February 6.

The minimum qualification to apply for Karnataka Anganwadi Worker is Class 10 pass, whereas Class 8 pass candidates can apply for the Anganwadi Helper posts.

Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Dates

1. Uttara Kannada: Opening Date (February 6); Closing Date (March 2)

2. Bagalkot: Opening Date (February 4); Closing Date (March 6)

3. Bengaluru Urban: Opening Date (January 27); Closing Date (February 29)

4. Vijaypura: Opening Date (January 22); Closing Date (February 19)

5. Mysuru Open: Opening Date (January 16); Closing Date (February 15)

6. Dakshina Kannada: Opening Date (January 13); Closing Date (February 11)

Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: How to Apply Online

Step 1: Go to the official website of Karnataka Anganwadi at anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the district and the post you want to apply for and submit

Step 3: Fill the online application form with all the necessary details

Step 4: Upload the supporting documents with the application and submit.

