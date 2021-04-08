Karnataka Imposes 'Night Corona Curfew' in Seven Worst-hit Districts till April 20

The Karnataka government on Thursday has imposed a night curfew from April 10 to 20 in seven districts worst-hit by covid-19 amid the second wave of covid-19 infections.

The ‘Night corona curfew’ was announced in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities. All non essential services and business activities will be shut in these regions from between 10 pm to 5 am for these ten days.

The decision came an hour after a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of various states in view of the recent surge in covid-19 cases in the country was concluded.

Karnataka reported over 6,500 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The state has been recording a steady rise in infection cases over the last one week. While Bengaluru has reported almost 75% of the cases, Tumkur and Mysore that lie close to Bengaluru have also seen a spike. The coastal towns of Mangalore and Udupi have seen clusters rising in particularly the college campuses. Bidar and Kalaburgi which share borders with Maharashtra have been other areas of concern.

The state government however noted that the fatality rate remains low. “Though there is a surge in the number of cases, the fatality rate remains low. The case fatality rate was 0.50% in the state yesterday. Government of India has also expressed content over this,” the CMO said in a release.

Fairs, festivals and religious events and other social gatherings will be limited as per fixed rules. Rs 250 fine will be imposed for not wearing mask and maintain social distancing.

About 6,000 vaccination centers are working daily. Of these, 5,400 are in government facilities and 600 in private facilities. “So far, we have vaccinated more than 53 lakh people. We have vaccinated 22.31% of the target population above 45 years of age as compared to the National Average of 13.94% as on April 5,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

Stressing on need to follow covid-19 appropriate behaviour, he appealed to the public to follow guidelines issued by the government and help the state contain the pandemic.

