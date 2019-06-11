English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh Governors Meet PM Modi
Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the meeting.
The ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka has been under strain for the past few months. A cabinet expansion is on the cards as rebel legislators are using defection as a bargaining chip to procure ministerial berths.
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (retd) also called on the Prime Minister, the PMO said.
