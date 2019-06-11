Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh Governors Meet PM Modi

The ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka has been under strain for the past few months as the cabinet expansion is on the cards.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh Governors Meet PM Modi
Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Loading...
New Delhi: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the meeting.

The ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka has been under strain for the past few months. A cabinet expansion is on the cards as rebel legislators are using defection as a bargaining chip to procure ministerial berths.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (retd) also called on the Prime Minister, the PMO said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram