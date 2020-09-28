Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Farmers Call for Shutdown Today; Auto & Taxi Services to be Hit

Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Several farmer outfits and organisations have called for Karnataka bandh today, which will have an impact on the normal life of people in Bengaluru and other places as demonstrators have planned to take out rallies to oppose the amendments to the APMC and land reforms acts made by the BS Yediyurappa government. The dawn-to-dusk bandh call has been supported by several pro-Kannada and other outfits besides the opposition Congress and the JD(S), who had opposed the amendment bills in the assembly. The bandh is also backed by several labour organisations who are protesting against amendments to certain labour laws during the brief assembly session that concluded on Saturday.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES ON Karnataka Bandh:

◕ Protests Across the State | According to the farmers' organisations, they will hold protests across the state during the bandh. In Bengaluru, a protest march has been planned from Town Hall to Mysore Bank Circle against the "anti-farmer" legislations, they said. With some goods transporters, taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers announcing their support to the bandh, their services are likely to be hit. Also, private bus services also may be affected. However, state-owned public transport bus and metro services are likely to operate normally.

◕ 'No Scope' for Agitation: Karnataka CM | Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa, however, maintained that his government was pro-farmers, adding that there was no 'scope' for the agitation. "I had called leaders of farmers organisations and discussed with them the stand of our government and the desire of the Prime Minister (which) is pro-farmer," Yediyurappa told reporters on Sunday. Revenue Minister R Ashoka warned against any move to forcefully enforce the bandh or indulge in incidents like stone-pelting.

◕ Govt Offices, Banks to Remain Open | Hotels and restaurants are likely to function with most of them not deciding to shut citing business not yet gaining momentum after lockdown. Schools and colleges are yet open due to COVID situation. While some shops and establishments are not likely to operate depending on the situation; government offices, banks, post offices will remain open, along with all essential services and supplies.