Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2018: AFO, CA, RM & Law Officer Posts, Apply Before March 20
Candidates will be initially selected for a one-year probation period and will be confirmed later as per rules of the bank.
Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2018 to recruit Scale 1 Probationary Officers has begun on the official website of Karnataka Bank - karnatakabank.com.
Karnataka Bank aims to recruit young candidates as Probationary Officers (PO) for the posts of Agricultural Field Officers (AFOs), Chartered Accountants, Law Officers and Relationship Managers, to be placed at its branches and offices across India. Candidates will be initially selected for a one-year probation period and will be confirmed later as per rules of the bank.
As per the official advertisement, "Selected candidates should execute a Bond to work for a minimum period of three years, failing which they are required to pay the liquidated damages as prescribed in the appointment offer."
Candidates interested in starting their banking career with the Karnataka Bank can follow the instructions below and submit their applications on or before 20th March 2018.
How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://karnatakabank.com/
Step 2: Click on 'Careers' tab given at the footer of the homepage
Step 3: Click on 'Click Here' for Application Form under “RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS(SCALE-I)
(Category:Agriculture / Chartered Accountants / Law Officers / Relationship Managers)"
Step 4: Download the application form and take a printout on an A4 size paper
Step 5: Fill the application form and send it along with your CV to 'The Deputy General Manager (HR & IR), Karnataka Bank Limited, Head Office, Mahaveera Circle, Kankanady, Mangaluru-575002'
Direct Link: https://karnatakabank.com/sites/default/files/2018-03/APPLICATION%20FOR%20THE%20POST%20OF%20OFFICER%20%28SCALE%20I%29.pdf
Age-Limit:
The candidates must be below 28 years of age i.e. born on or after 1st January 1990. Age relaxation of 5 years is applicable to SC/ST candidates.
Pay Scale:
'For Confirmed Officers (Scale I), Current CTC Amount is Rupees7.75 Lakhs p.a. (approx.),' read the official advertisement.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their applications and will be called for a Written Test at Bengaluru/Mangaluru. Candidates who will qualify the written test will be eligible to appear for an Interview.
