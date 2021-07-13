Karnataka Bars Tourist Entry at Nandi Hills Over Weekends After Huge Crowds Gather at Hilltop

The Karnataka government has barred the entry of tourists on weekends at Nandi hills, a tourist spot in the outskirts of Bengaluru after huge crowds were seen on Sunday. An order from the Chikkaballapur district administration, dated July 12, barred tourist entry from 6pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.

Nandi hills is located in Chikkaballapur district, about 60kms from Bengaluru city. On Sunday, July 11, hundreds were seen riding and driving to the hilltop leading to traffic jams. July 10 and 11 was the first weekend after Karnataka government lifted weekend curfew in the state which was in place to arrest the spread of Covid19.

In its order, the Chikkaballapur district administration noted that in spite of deploying police officials at the tourist spot, it was difficult to control the crowd and manage the traffic specially during weekends when thousands arrive at Nandi hills, the closest holiday getaway from Bengaluru city.

Karnataka government has lifted several restrictions and allowed the opening of tourist spots, places of worship, malls, restaurants, gyms in a phased manner. The present phase of unlock is in effect from July 5 to July 19.

