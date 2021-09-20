Karnataka BJP Leader Yediyurappa Says Several Congress Legislators Ready To Join BJP

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday claimed that several Congress legislators were ready to join the BJP. He was responding to a question from reporters here on his statement that the Congress was trying to lure BJP leaders. “They (Congress) will certainly make such attempts, but already several Congress legislators are ready to come with us. You will get to know soon who all they are. So any such attempts by Shivakumar (KPCC chief) or anybody else will not be successful," he said. He said BJP will win more than 140 seats and come back to power.

Addressing the BJP state executive meeting at Davangere on Sunday, the veteran leader had asked party men not to take opposition parties lightly, as they have their own strategy and strengths, and that Congress leaders were trying to contact several party leaders. He had also alleged that Shivakumar was making attempts to contact party leaders, but he would not succeed.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the BJP’s state unit has sought permission from the central leadership to induct several leaders from various parties, and was waiting for the nod. “List has already been sent to the central leadership," he said. However, responding to Yediyurappa’s claims about him trying to contact BJP leaders, Shivakumar said he wouldn’t like to disclose his party’s strategy.

“Why should I disclose our strategy?. I don’t want to disclose our strategy. Who is with whom.. who wants to come with whom. Yediyurappa has said something, Ashoka has said something or some other leaders might have said something, lets wait for some time," he said in response to a question. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said today that if any one wants to join the party voluntarily, it would be considered.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here