Karnataka BJP MLA Says ‘Anti-National’ Muslims Store Guns in Mosques

Bengaluru: MP Renukacharya, BJP MLA and political secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurpapa, has courted controversy with his remarks against the Muslim community at a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally.

Speaking at the rally, Renukacharya on Monday termed the Muslim community as “anti-national” and claimed that those killed in police firing during anti-CAA protests were terrorists.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have gifted us (Hindus) CAA and we should support this historical move. Initially, Yediyurappa announced Rs 5 lakh each as compensation for the families of those killed during police firing. But he learnt about them later and said that the state government will not give a single penny. Because they were not innocents, they were terrorists.”

The BJP MLA also accused Muslims of collecting weapons in mosques instead of using the shrine for praying. “There are a few traitors who sit in masjids and write fatwas. They collect weapons inside the mosque instead of praying. Is this why you want a masjid?”

Renukacharya, MLA from Honnali Assembly constituency, also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamatha Banerjee for offering compensation to families of those killed during Anti-CAA protests. “You have started losing seats in Lok Sabha elections and you will be losing to BJP in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. Your existence is shaking in West Bengal, why are you trying to interfere in Karnataka government’s affairs?” he asked Banerjee.

Reacting to the remarks of UT Khadar, lone Congress lawmaker from Mangalore who said state will turn into an inferno if CAA and NRC are introduced, Renukacharya said, “UT Khadar had said that he will give compensation to those killed during protests. Nobody stops him rom give money to anti-nationals. If he has got money from Pakistan, Bangladesh or other Islamic countries, he is free to spend it on those who died during protests. But the government will not give a penny and we will seize the assets of the protestors who damage public properties.”

The BJP leader highlighted the cases of deaths of several right-wing activists in recent past and said, “When Hindu activists’ like Kuttappa (died while protesting against Tipu Jayanthi) and Rudresh (RSS activist killed allegedly by Mulsim outfit PFI) died, Congress did not care. And now Congress is fighting for some anti-national elements,” he said.

Renukacharya continued his verbal war against the Muslim community, saying, “India is not a shelter home for Muslims. We will not give you citizenship. We will ensure Sikh, Buddhist, Christian and people from any other religion will be given citizenship, but not Muslims.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.