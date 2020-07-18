INDIA

Karnataka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje Climbs Steps of Chamundi Hill Despite Ban on Visiting Shrines

Temples in the state are yet to open for devotees as COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

  • News18.com
  Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 8:40 PM IST
BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Friday climbed the steps of Chamundi Hill to visit Shri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru despite a ban on visiting temples in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Temples in the state are yet to open for devotees as COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

Though the temples are holding daily poojas and rituals, they are not open to public for now, with COVID-19 induced lockdown restrictions in place.

