Karnataka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje Climbs Steps of Chamundi Hill Despite Ban on Visiting Shrines

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Friday climbed the steps of Chamundi Hill to visit Shri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru despite a ban on visiting temples in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Temples in the state are yet to open for devotees as COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

Karnataka: BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje climbed the steps of Chamundi Hill to visit Shri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru yesterday, despite a ban on visiting temples in view of COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/EsTH67L7OO — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

Though the temples are holding daily poojas and rituals, they are not open to public for now, with COVID-19 induced lockdown restrictions in place.