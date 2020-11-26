Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Booked for Trespass on Osmania Varsity Campus

BJP MP from Karnataka and the party's youth wing president Tejasvi Surya allegedly trespassed on the Osmania University (OU) campus without permission and a case was registered against him and his supporters by the police. He removed the barricades to enter the campus to pay respects to the martyrs of the Telangana movement.

The incident happened on Tuesday. The case was registered under IPC section 447 (criminal trespass)and under relevant provisions of the Hyderabad City Police Act based on a complaint filed by OU authorities on Tuesday, a police official told .