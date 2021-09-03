Karnataka Border Checkpost Stops Stamping Seals on Hands of Kerala Farmers After Furore

Border checkpost officials here on Friday stopped stamping seals on the hands of farmers visiting their farmlands across the border in Karnataka after the move kicked up a furore and talks were held on the direction of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Earlier in the day, there were reports that officials at the Bavali checkpost were stamping seals on the hands of farmers who wanted to visit their farmlands across the border.

Mananthavady MLA O Kelu then requested Vijayan to intervene in the matter, following which discussions were held and the process was stopped temporarily.

“Earlier, Karnataka had dug up the road to stop the travel from Kerala. Now this. Since the last two days, news has come that the Bavali check-post here has been marking the farmers who travel to Karnataka. I sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, requesting him to intervene in the matter and he has done the needful, “Kelu told reporters.

A video of an agriculturist Hussain Padinjarethara was doing the rounds in which he is seen showing the imprint made on his hand, with the date.

“The Center says that if we have taken two doses of vaccine, then we can travel. But see, they have imprinted a seal stamp on my hand with a date. We feel like we are refugees who have been marked. We have filed a complaint. This cannot be accepted, “Padinjarethara said in the video.

However, following the furore, discussions were held between the government officials as directed by the CMO and the Wayanad Collector later informed the media that the process had been stopped.

No other checkpost bordering Karnataka has engaged in such a procedure for those visiting that state from Kerala.

