Karnataka Bribegate Widens as KSDL Employees Union Acusses Board of Tender Inflation, Rs 300 Cr Corruption
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Bribegate Widens as KSDL Employees Union Acusses Board of Tender Inflation, Rs 300 Cr Corruption

By: Akshara DM

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 12:17 IST

Bengaluru, India

The Congress staged a protest against the BJP government after BJP MLA's son was caught taking a bribe. (News18 Photo)

The Congress staged a protest against the BJP government after BJP MLA's son was caught taking a bribe. (News18 Photo)

KSDL Employees Union Chairman Shivshankar accused the whole board of indulging in inflation of tender by quoting more price than the fixed amount

The ongoing bribe gate case related to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) widened on Sunday as the company’s employees union accused the board of tender inflation, which led to a corruption of Rs 300 Crore.

KSDL Employees Union Chairman Shivshankar accused the whole board of indulging in inflation of tender by quoting more price than the fixed amount. Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, he claimed this helped the board in acquiring raw materials by getting kickbacks worth crores in each raw material tender that was issued.

The development comes following the arrest of government officer Prashanth Kumar M V while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father. BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa is the arrested officer’s father who represents the Channagiri constituency in the Davangere district of Karnataka.

Shivshankar further explained how the process of corruption took place within KSDL. “If we take the example of Sandalwood oil, we had given a tender for 4000 kg at Rs 1 lakh per kg. But the tender quoted more than 2 lakhs for kg and this caused a total kick back of around Rs 51 crore. So far, the total kickbacks KSDL officials have recieved is around Rs 139 crores,” said Shivshankar.

The Union Chairman further accused former KSDL Chairman Bairathi Basavaraj of looting Rs 3.75 crore from the CSR fund of KSDL. “When BJP MLA Bairathi Basavaraj was the Chairman of KSDL he took away 3.75 crore. How did it go? Around 2% of the annual turnover goes to CSR, how was this money used? Was it genuinely used? Was it given to the respective workers?” questioned Shivshankar.

While Congress staged protests demanding resignation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and arrest of BJP MLA Virupakshappa, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also launched an attack against alleged corruption in Bommai government during his visit to Karnataka.

BJP MLA Virupakshappa who is charged with corruption in Lokayukta FIR is still absconding and yet to be arrested by the Lokayukta despite the Chief Minister promising an impartial investigation.

About the Author
Akshara DM
Akshara DM, Correspondent at CNN-News 18, reports from Bengaluru bureau. He largely covers civic issues and political developments from Bengaluru.
first published:March 05, 2023, 12:13 IST
last updated:March 05, 2023, 12:17 IST
