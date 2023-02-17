Read more

others.

According to official sources, Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, is also likely to highlight the achievements of the government. The budget is aimed at pleasing all sections of the society, he said.

“A record collection of Rs 6,085 crore has been made under GST this month. Karnataka continues to be the state with the highest growth rate of 30 per cent in the GST tax collection,” Bommai said last week, a PTI report stated.

Talking about the Supreme Court hearing on Friday, the fresh PIL was recently filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur, seeking an investigation under the supervision of a sitting apex court judge against the Adani Group of companies.

The PIL comes in light of the allegations made by the US-based Hindenburg Research, which had alleged in its report that the FPO of Adani Enterprises was opened in January and the LIC, SBI and several public sector companies invested huge amounts at the rate of Rs 3,200 per share.

Congress, backed by several opposition parties, has been seeking the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Commitee (JPC) to probe the matter.

The plea seeks the apex court to order an investigation against the Adani Group and its associates by various investigating agencies, including the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office under the supervision and monitoring of a sitting judge of the top court.

Read all the Latest India News here