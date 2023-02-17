Live now
Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 08:51 IST
New Delhi, India
Karnataka, Supreme Court News LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! As you begin your day, we bring you fresh news updates from the national capital and other important cities. First up, we will see the Supreme Court hearing a fresh plea in the Adani-Hindenburg row, filed by a Congress leader, later today. Also, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present the state’s last budget ahead of assembly elections.
In recent days, Bommai had mentioned that the budget will focus on programmes that would give more support to poor, weaker sections, farmers, working classes, women and youth, among
The Congress on Thursday said a thorough investigation into the Adani issue is necessary, holding that any committee other than a JPC will be nothing but an “exercise in legitimisation and exoneration”. Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the proposal before the Supreme Court for setting up of a committee by the government can hardly ensure transparency.
Karnataka has received a budget outlay of ₹ 7,561 crore for railway projects, a 9x increase compared to 2009-14.
36 projects of 4,529 Km with a cost of ₹ 49,536 crore are underway in #Karnataka.
A group of volunteers from Bengaluru has sent relief material for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria via the Turkish embassy in New Delhi. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on February 6 and the large aftershocks that followed destroyed thousands of buildings and claimed more than 39,000 lives.
A portion of an under-construction metro pier at Haiderpur Badli fell on a car injuring the person inside the vehicle, police said on Thursday. The man was rescued from the vehicle and rushed to a hospital for treatment. “A man got injured after a piece of shuttering from an under-construction metro pier fell on his vehicle at Haiderpur Badli. The driver was rescued and sent to a nearby hospital for treatment,” Delhi Police said.
Tagging Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and CVC on Wednesday evening, TMC leader Mahua Moitra had said, “No tender. No CVC norms. Moving business from Vizag Port to Gangavaram. Skimming from coal, skimming from gas, now skimming from ‘chula’ in every household. Shame!”.
Hindenburg Research on January 24 accused the Adani Group of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, allegations that the conglomerate has denied as “malicious”, “baseless” and a “calculated attack on India”. Listed companies of the Adani Group lost over USD 125 billion in market value in the last three weeks.
“A record collection of Rs 6,085 crore has been made under GST this month. Karnataka continues to be the state with the highest growth rate of 30 per cent in the GST tax collection,” Karnataka CM Bommai said last week.
Stating that this would be a “pro-people” budget, Bommai had repeatedly in recent days stated that it will focus on programmes that would give more support to poor, weaker sections, farmers, working classes, women and youth, among others. The budget to be presented by Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio is likely to be aimed at pleasing all sections of the society.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on February 17 a fresh plea of a Congress leader seeking investigation under the supervision of a sitting apex court judge against the Adani Group of companies in light of the allegations made by the US-based Hindenburg Research.
The Adani Group has dismissed the charges made by the US-based Hindenburg Research as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements. The report has raised serious questions about the act and conduct of respondent no 13 (Adani Group of companies) and their associates, by which they have caused huge losses to the various public sector banks.
According to official sources, Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, is also likely to highlight the achievements of the government. The budget is aimed at pleasing all sections of the society, he said.
Talking about the Supreme Court hearing on Friday, the fresh PIL was recently filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur, seeking an investigation under the supervision of a sitting apex court judge against the Adani Group of companies.
The PIL comes in light of the allegations made by the US-based Hindenburg Research, which had alleged in its report that the FPO of Adani Enterprises was opened in January and the LIC, SBI and several public sector companies invested huge amounts at the rate of Rs 3,200 per share.
Congress, backed by several opposition parties, has been seeking the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Commitee (JPC) to probe the matter.
The plea seeks the apex court to order an investigation against the Adani Group and its associates by various investigating agencies, including the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office under the supervision and monitoring of a sitting judge of the top court.
