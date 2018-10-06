English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Bus Driver Loses Job For Letting Langur Take the Wheel
Representative Image
New Delhi: A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver lost his job after a video of him allowing a Gray langur (Hanuman langur) to take charge of the wheels has gone viral.
What’s even more bizarre is that the driver happily allowed the animal to operate the steering wheel while he changed gears.
According to a TOI report, the langur was accompanied by a trainer and was a regular passenger in the bus. However, this time, it went ahead and plonked itself on the driver’s seat. Despite the repeated efforts of the passengers to shun him, the langur refused to budge. Since Prakash is an animal lover, he too allowed it to continue sitting.
The incident took place on October 1 in a KSRTC bus plying from Davanagere to Bharamasagara. A KSRTC official told TOI that the driver has been suspended from his post and a divisional security inspector is conducting an inquiry.
#WATCH Viral video from Karnataka's Davanagere of a KSRTC bus driver driving with a Langur perched on the steering wheel. The bus driver has been suspended for endangering the lives of the passengers. pic.twitter.com/RexZAfKZdr— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2018
