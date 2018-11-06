Karnataka Bypoll Results 2018 LIVE: After Thumping Win, Kumaraswamy Targets 28 Lok Sabha Seats in 2019

The Reddy brothers were ignored till the recent Assembly elections. They staged a comeback closer to elections and managed to win a few seats. They had also played a major role in “buying” Congress-JDS MLAs during Yeddyurappa’s 56-hour rule. After Tuesday’s defeat, the Reddys and Sriramulu will find it difficult to retain their primacy in the politics of Bellary that they used to control like medieval age rulers.
Event Highlights
HD Deve Gowda thanked the people of Karnataka for "supporting the development-centric administration of JDS-INC government". He added that people had given a response to "those who were trying to destabilise the state government".
The Congress troika of Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundurao and DK Shivakumar came out with a plan to beat the BJP in Reddys fiefdom. They deployed over 80 small and big leaders across the mineral rich district to reach out to voters. They also ironed out the differences among Congress MLAs from the Bellary. The BJP campaign was led by B Sriramulu and Reddy brothers. Even though other BJP leaders including B S Yeddyurappa also campaigned for the party, it was finally a Reddy brothers centric election.
The winning margin of the Congress seems to have shocked the saffron party which is gearing up for the general elections due early next year. When the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats — Shimoga, Bellary and Mandya — the Congress did not even have a strong candidate in Bellary. After a lot of deliberations, they finally fielded an “outsider” and MLC VS Ugrappa from there even ruffling some feathers.
The 4-1 win for the ruling Congress–JD(S) combine in Karnataka is expected to change the political arithmetic in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The “hand” and “woman with haystack” together have handed a humiliating defeat to the BJP in two Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats. The BJP managed to retain Shimoga Lok Sabha seat by a small margin, thus saving its face.
ALSO READ | Congress, JD(S) 'Cement' Coalition with 4-1 Bypoll Win, Victory Margin Shocks BJP
Till the last moment the BJP was hoping for a win in at least one of the two seats.
There are 28 LS seats, we'll work with Congress to win all of them, that is our goal, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said adding that this election was the first step."This is not an empty boast just because we have won today. This is the confidence of people in us. This win is not making us arrogant,"Kumaraswamy said.
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah made a scathing attack on the BJP after the JDS-Congress combine emerged victorious in the Karnataka bypolls today.
When @narendramodi does not answer questions of the ppl. Ppl will answer during elections.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 6, 2018
When @BJP4Karnataka forgets the mandate given by the people & get consumed by their arrogance. Ppl will make them bite the dust. This time it was Ballari mining dust #KarnatakaRejectsBJP
The results of Karnataka by-elections is the reflection of unity of the JDS-INC front. I am grateful to the leaders and party workers of both parties for their enormous contribution.@hd_kumaraswamy @siddaramaiah @DrParameshwara @dineshgrao @DKShivakumar— H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) November 6, 2018
Negative forces have been defeated in Karnataka, said senior Congress leader Manish Tewari after the results were announced in the Karnataka bypolls today. he also congratulated the Congress workers and the Congress-JDS alliance. "This is an indication that the mood of the nation has changed. Out of 10 ten bypolls that have taken place, Congress and like minded parties have performed exceedingly well," Tewari said.
ALSO READ | How Congress-JD(S) Combine Breached BJP's Fort Bellary
The winning margin of the Congress seems to have shocked the saffron party which is gearing up for the general elections due early next year.
People have rejected BJP, senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said after Congress-JDS emerged victorious in the Karnataka bypoll. He called the results a rejection of the Modi government. "Bypoll results will send a message to the entire country that the time for change has come," the ANI quoted him as saying.
As Congress is sweeping most constituencies in Karnataka bypolls, the supporters started celebrating outside counting station in Bellary.
Karnataka: Congress workers celebrate outside the counting station in Bellary. Congress' candidate VS Ugrappa is leading by 184203 votes in the parliamentary seat. #KarnatakaByElection2018 pic.twitter.com/4y6l9ZqY8j— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2018
JDS supporters have begun celebrations in Ramanagra constituency where Anitha Ramaswamy is emerging victorious.
Karnataka: JD(S) workers celebrate in Ramanagaram. JDS' Anitha Kumaraswamy is leading by 1,00,246 votes in the assembly seat. Congress-JD(S) alliance is leading on 4 out of 5 seats in #KarnatakaByElection2018 pic.twitter.com/4s1RAZ6vfU— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2018
Meanwhile, Congress leader P Chidambaram made a cricket analogy for the bypoll results in Karnataka .
4-1 result (unsure about Shimoga LS) in Karnataka looks like a Test series win under Virat Kohli. Coalition has delivered.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 6, 2018
Resounding win for the @INCIndia & @JanataDal_S coalition in Karnataka. 4-1 thrashing to BJP.— Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) November 6, 2018
People have rejected the negative politics of BJP in Karnataka and the abject failure of Modi govt in addressing people’s issues.
Congrats to all the winners.
I thank people of Karnataka for supporting development-centric administration of JDS-INC Government.— H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) November 6, 2018
People of the state have given their response to those who were trying to destabilise the state Government.#ThankYouKarnataka
CLICK TO READ | Mining Baron Janardhana Reddy's Remark on Death of Siddaramaiah's Son Sparks Outrage
Reddy's remarks drew sharp reaction from several Congress leaders and ministers, including DK Shivakumar and RV Deshpande.
Siddaramaiah thanks people of Ballary. He says the result is curse of Ballary people for Janardhan Reddy's inhuman talks and deeds, referring to his remark on Siddaramaiah's son's death. He also said that the people of Bellary have moved from dark to light on this auspicious day of Naraka Chaturdashi (Diwali)
CLICK TO READ | Bellary By-election LIVE: Congress Leads by Over 1 Lakh Votes, Looks to End Reign of Reddy Brothers
The Karnataka bypoll, which saw a close contest between the Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP, was held on Saturday and saw a 67% turnout.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
The by-election for three Lok Sabha and two Vidhan Sabha seats was held on Saturday. Bypolls in Bellary, Shimoga and Mandya Lok Sabha seats, and Ramanagara and Jamkhandi Assembly seats were necessitated by the resignation of three MPs and one MLA, and the death of another MLA.
The polls, which saw an estimated 67% voter turnout, are largely being viewed as a litmus test for the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition.
In all the five constituencies, the alliance partners have fielded joint candidates. While the Congress has fielded its contestants in Bellary and Jamakhandi seats, the JDS has chosen Shimoga, Mandya and Ramanagara.
Among all five constituencies, Shimoga and Bellary are considered to be crucial seats for the Congress, JD(S) and the BJP.
According to political pundits, a win for the JD(S) in Mandya, Ramanagara and Shimoga would be a temporary setback for the BJP and would harm the Congress in the long-run as party workers may switch sides to the saffron party to take on the JD(S).
Stay tuned for LIVE updates
-
06 Nov, 2018 | West Indies in India IND vs WI 195/220.0 overs 124/920.0 oversIndia beat West Indies by 71 runs
-
04 Nov, 2018 | Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE PAK vs NZ 166/320.0 overs 119/1016.5 oversPakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
-
04 Nov, 2018 | West Indies in India WI vs IND 109/820.0 overs 110/517.5 oversIndia beat West Indies by 5 wickets
-
04 Nov, 2018 | South Africa in Australia AUS vs SA 152/1038.1 overs 153/429.2 oversSouth Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
-
03 - 06 Nov, 2018 | Zimbabwe in Bangladesh ZIM vs BAN 282/10117.3 overs 143/1051.0 oversZimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 151 runs