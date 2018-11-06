Karnataka Bypoll Results 2018 LIVE: After Thumping Win, Kumaraswamy Targets 28 Lok Sabha Seats in 2019

News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.



The by-election for three Lok Sabha and two Vidhan Sabha seats was held on Saturday. Bypolls in Bellary, Shimoga and Mandya Lok Sabha seats, and Ramanagara and Jamkhandi Assembly seats were necessitated by the resignation of three MPs and one MLA, and the death of another MLA.



The polls, which saw an estimated 67% voter turnout, are largely being viewed as a litmus test for the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition.



In all the five constituencies, the alliance partners have fielded joint candidates. While the Congress has fielded its contestants in Bellary and Jamakhandi seats, the JDS has chosen Shimoga, Mandya and Ramanagara.



Among all five constituencies, Shimoga and Bellary are considered to be crucial seats for the Congress, JD(S) and the BJP.



According to political pundits, a win for the JD(S) in Mandya, Ramanagara and Shimoga would be a temporary setback for the BJP and would harm the Congress in the long-run as party workers may switch sides to the saffron party to take on the JD(S).



