Karnataka Bypoll Results: Congress Punished for Grabbing Power Through Backdoor, Says Modi

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the bypoll results in Karnataka and said that those who formed the government through backdoor ignoring people's mandate have been taught a lesson. The Prime Minister was speaking at a rally in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh on Monday.

"The Karnataka bypoll results is an answer to the Congress which grabbed the power through the backdoor. It is also an answer to all states where mandate of people has been ignored," said Modi.

He further said, "People have responded through democratic way. Today bypoll results have decided who would rule Karnataka. The BJP was given mandate but Congress hatched a conspiracy and grabbed the power from backdoor. It is the old habit of the Congress to play behind the curtain. People have now punished them. People have chosen a stable and strong government for development of Karnataka".

The BJP is heading for a landslide victory in Karnataka Assembly by-elections, as it is ahead in 12 of the 15 seats it contested on December 5, as the final result is yet to be declared.

"The people of Jharkhand should also learn from Karnataka. The situation like Karnataka should not crop up in Jharkhand after the polls. The Congress has never believed in coalition politics. They have treated allies like puppets in lieu of support," Modi further said.

"If there is a hung Assembly, Jharkhand will witness Karnataka like situation", Modi warned.

He cautioned people that they would not get the benefit of the central government's schemes if BJP is not voted back to power.

Modi once again targeted the Congress for keeping the issues of Ram temple and Article 370 pending for 70 years. "Now the Constitution of India has been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

