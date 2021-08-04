Karnataka Cabinet: Full List of CM Basavaraj Bommai's New Picks

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s new cabinet of ministers is being sworn in days after he replaced outgoing CM BS Yediyurappa. Among the 29 new ministers to take oath are Govind Karjol, KS Eshwarappa, R Ashoka and Sriramulu who were the first ones to be sworn-in. The order of oath-taking shows the inclusion of all castes, with a Scheduled Caste member, an OBC, a Vokkaliga and a Scheduled Tribe leader to be the first ones to be sworn in. There won’t, however, be any deputy CM.

According to sources, eight of Bommai’s ministers will be from the Lingayat community, seven each from Vokkaliga and OBC, one woman, three from scheduled castes, one from scheduled tribe and two others. Bommai had earlier in the day told reporters that former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s younger son and state BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra is not among the ministers who will be sworn in today.

The list of ministers is as follows:

Govinda Karajol: An SC leader, he was the first minister to take oath

KS Eshwarappa: An OBC leader; had held the RDPR Ministry in the Yediyurappa cabinet

R Ashok: A Vokkaliga; he was revenue minister in the BSY cabinet

Dr Ashwath Narayana: A Vokkaliga; he is the former Deputy chief minister and also head of the state Covid task force

B Sriramulu: Belongs to the ST community

V Somanna: A Lingayat leader. He is the current minister of state for the housing department of Karnataka and hails from the Govindraj Nagara constituency

J C Madhuswamy: He was the Minister of state for Minor Irrigation from the Water Resources Department of Karnataka

C C Patil: He was the Minister of State for Informations and Public Relations, Small Scale Industries from Commerce department of Karnataka

Prabhu Chavan: Took oath in the name of Gaumata (cow)

Anand Singh: He took oath in the name of Vijayanagara Virupaksha and ‘thaayi’ (mother) Bhuvaneshwari (a goddess revered as the goddess of Karnataka)

K Gopalaiyya: He is from Bengaluru and is among the defectors.

Byrathi Basavaraj: He was the Minister of State for Urban Development in the BSY cabinet.

ST Somasekhara: A Vokkaliga leader, and is also part of the defectors camp.

B C Patil: Another leader from the turncoat camp.

K Sudhakar: He was the health minister in the BSY cabinet, and is among the leaders of the defection camp.

K C Narayana Gowda: A Vokkaliga from the Vokkaliga dominant Mandya region, he had moved from JDS to BJP. The JDS has MLAs in every constituency in Mandya except KR Pete, his constituency

Sivarama Hebbar: A Brahmin, he’s also one of the defectors from Congress.

Umesh Katti: An eight-time MLA from north Karnataka, Katti is a Lingayat leader

S Angara: A five-term member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, he holds the ministry of fisheries

Murugesh Nirani: A Lingayat leader from the majoritarian Panchamasali subsect

MTB Nagaraja: One of the 17 rebel MLAs from Congress and JD(S), whose defection in July led to the fall of the coalition government.

Kota Srinivasa Poojary: First MLC to take oath. He’s from the coastal Karna region and has been Muzrai minister in the BSY cabinet

Shashikala Jolle: The lone woman minister in Bommai’s team; she was given zero traffic from the airport as she rushed to the Raj Bhavan

V Sunil Kumar: He used to be the chief whip in the state government. Hails from Karkala in coastal Karnataka

Halappa Achar: A Lingayat leader, he is one of the six new ministers

Araga Gnanendra: A Vokkaliga leader, he is one of the six new ministers

Shankar Patil Munanakoppa: A Lingayat leader, he is one of the six new ministers

B C Nagesh: A Brahmin leader and a new inductee in the Bommai cabinet

Munirathna: He was the last minister to take oath. An OBC leader, he is a new induction in the Bommai cabinet.

Bommai has by and large gone with old faces, as 23 of them were Ministers in the previous B S Yediyurappa cabinet, while six are new.

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party last week, following Yediyurappa’s resignation, had taken oath as the Chief Minister on July 28. Among the Ministers in the new cabinet are 8 Lingayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 SCs, 2 Brahmins, 1 ST and 1 Reddy, and a woman.

Keeping up the “promise", Bommai has inducted 10 legislators who had joined BJP after quitting Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019, and helped the saffron party to come to power. Eleven of them were Ministers in the Yediyurappa government, out of them two Shrimant Patil and R Shankar have not made it the Bommai cabinet, while Munirathna has been newly inducted.

Earlier today, Bommai said there will be no Deputy Chief Ministers in his cabinet as per the high command’s directions, also Yediyurappa’s younger son and state BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra is not among the Ministers who will be sworn-in..

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here