Karnataka Cabinet Minister Byrati Basavaraj Tests Positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. "I have been confirmed Covid positive today. I have no health issues. On the advice of the doctors I have got admitted to hospital and undergoing treatment," Basavaraj said in a tweet.

He said with the blessings and good wishes from everyone, he would recover soon. Basavaraj is the new addition to the list of Ministers in the Yediyurappa cabinet who had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Recently, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan, Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle had tested positive for COVID-19. Last month, Yediyurappa, Health Minister B Sriramulu,Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Forest Minister Anand Singh were among those who had tested positive and have now recovered.