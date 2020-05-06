Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
2-min read

Karnataka Cancels Trains for Migrant Workers After Yediyurappa Meets Builders, Says Work Will Resume

The migrant workers who took the trains back home were made to shell out Rs 800 to 1,200 per ticket depending on the destination.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:May 6, 2020, 9:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karnataka Cancels Trains for Migrant Workers After Yediyurappa Meets Builders, Says Work Will Resume
Image for representation. Migrant workers, who were stranded due to a lockdown wait to board a train at a railway station to leave for their home state of Uttar Pradesh. (Reuters)

Hours after a meeting between Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and property builders, the state government cancelled all trains that were to send stranded migrant workers back to their hometowns.

"The COVID-19 situation in the state is in control as compared to other states. Barring the red zones, business, construction work and industrial activities have to be resumed. In this background, it was explained that unnecessary travel of the migrant workers has to be controlled," Yediyurappa said after the meeting.

Nodal officer for Karnataka in-charge of migrants’ movement wrote to the railways on Tuesday asking for the trains scheduled for Wednesday to be cancelled.

"About 10,000 labourers who wanted to go to Bihar were at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. They said they wanted to go home following which we requested the railways for trains. Yesterday (Tuesday), Yediyurappa held a meeting with construction agencies — Metro, BIAL and all infrastructure projects which are going on. The chief minister directed them to start all work immediately. Afterwards, migrant labourers at BIEC were all told that work will start. They were also told about the chief minister’s meeting. All of them have gone back. We have informed that trains scheduled for Wednesday will not be required. Three trains scheduled for Bihar now stand cancelled," Manjunath Prasad, nodal officer for Karnataka for inter-state movement told CNN News18.

"These are people who have come to work in Bangalore. Once there is employment, normalcy will get established… so why go back then? Those who still want to go back can do so using their own vehicle," he added.

The state government had requested for two trains each day for five days starting May 2 except on May 6 when three trains were arranged for 9am, 12 noon and 3pm for going to Dhanbad, Bihar. All three have been cancelled.

Two Shramik Special trains left on Tuesday, one at 7pm from Chikbanawara to Lucknow with 1,199 passengers and another at 7.10pm from Malur to Barkakana (Jharkhand) with 1,200 onboard.

The workers who took the trains back home were made to shell out Rs 800 to 1,200 per ticket depending on the destination, and also the fare for the state-run BMTC buses which ferried them to the railway station.

The state has more than two lakh migrant labourers from different parts of the country and from Bangladesh and Nepal. More than 80,000 of them are from Orissa and about 70,000 are from Bihar, according to labour department's records taken during the pandemic.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    33,514

    +1,547*  

  • Total Confirmed

    49,391

    +2,680*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    14,183

    +1,022*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,694

    +111*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 06 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,206,092

    +41,489*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,662,101

    +77,927*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,198,802

    +30,811*  

  • Total DEATHS

    257,207

    +5,627*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres