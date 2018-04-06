English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka CET 2018 Hall Ticket Released at kea.kar.nic.in, Download Now
KEA is scheduled to organize the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2018 examination on 18th and 19th April 2018, this month for candidates seeking admissions to professional courses in the state of Karnataka for the year 2018-19.
Screengrab taken from the official website of http://kea.kar.nic.in/
Karnataka CET 2018 Hall Tickets have been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on its official website - kea.kar.nic.in.
KEA is scheduled to organize the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2018 examination on 18th and 19th April 2018, this month for candidates seeking admissions to professional courses in the state of Karnataka for the year 2018-19. Candidates who have registered for the same can follow the instructions below and take a printout for further reference:
How to download Karnataka CET 2018 Hall Ticket?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘CET-2018 - Hallticket Download’
Step 3 – On the next page, again click on ‘CET-2018 - Hallticket Download Link’
Step 4 – Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth and Submit
Step 5 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://164.100.133.72/cetapplnew/frmAT.aspx
The Hall Tickets/Admit Cards will be available for download till 15th April 2018 on the above url. On the examination day, candidates must carry their Admit Card along with an original valid photo ID card like Passport / Aadhar Card / PAN Card / College Identity Card / 2nd PU / 12th Std Examination Admission Ticket / Bus Pass, etc along with its copy.
KCET 2018 will be set in OMR format. It will comprise of 60 questions having 4 Options each. Candidates will get 70 minutes to attempt the same. ‘The Questions and Answers in each subject question paper will be printed both in English and Kannada Language. In case of any discrepancy in the English and Kannada Versions, the English version will be taken as final’ read the official notification. Candidates must read important instructions released by KEA for KCET 2018 at the url mentioned below:
http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet2018/cet2018_exam_english.pdf
