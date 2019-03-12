English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka CET 2019: KEA Postpones Exam to Avoid Clash with LS Polls. Check New Dates Here
The decision to reschedule the CET 2019 exam was taken by the Karnataka Examinations Authority to avoid a clash between the entrance exam and the elections as the second phase of polling in the state is on April 23.
(Image: News18.com)
Karnataka CET 2019 | The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced on Monday that CET 2019 has been postponed to April 29, 30 and May 1. The Common Entrance Test was earlier scheduled for April 23, 24 and 25. The decision to reschedule the CET 2019 exam was taken to avoid a clash between the entrance exam and the Lok Sabha elections 2019 as the second phase of polling in the state is on April 23.
The KEA, in a press release, said, “In view of the announcement of the schedule of the Lok Sabha Elections by Election Commission of India, Government of Karnataka has directed KEA to conduct the CET-2019 on 29-04-2019 and 30-04- 2019 and the Kannada Language test on 01-05-2019.”
As per the new Karnataka CET 2019 exam schedule, Biology (10.30 am – 11.50 am) and Mathematics (2.30 pm – 3.50 pm) will be held on Day 1 (Monday), April 29, and Physics (10.30 am – 11.50 am) and Chemistry (2.30 pm – 3.50 pm) will be held on Day 2 (Tuesday), April 30. The Kannada language test, only for horanadu (nonresident) and gadinadu (border area) Kannadiga candidates, has been rescheduled on May 1, 2019 from (11.30 am – 12. 30 pm) on Wednesday.
Karnataka CET 2019 is the state-level entrance examination which is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. The Common Entrance Test is conducted to screen students for admission to engineering, pharmacy and other professional courses in the state-run higher educational institutions.
The JEE Advanced 2019 exam is also set to clash with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, as per the Election Commission of India's announcement of the schedule. JEE Advanced 2019, which is the entrance examination for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology, is scheduled for May 19, 2019 (Sunday). Therefore, the date is expected to be revised and an update on the JEE Advanced 2019 exam date is likely to be up on jeeadv.ac.in.
