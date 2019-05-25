English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka CET 2019 Result Declared at kea.kar.nic.in, How to Check
The Karnataka CET Result 2019 is valid for one year to get admission in government engineering and technology, B Pharma colleges across the state.
Karnataka CET Result 2019 Declared | The Karnataka CET Result 2019 or KCET Result 2019 has been released. The Karnataka Examination Authority uploaded the Karnataka CET Result 2019 and scorecard for engineering, farm science, AYUSH, B. pharma courses on its two official websites- kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in . An active URL for checking the Karnataka CET Result 2019, KCET Result 2019 or KCET Scorecard has been added by Karnataka Examination Authority. After Karnataka CET Result 2019 is declared, a merit list will also be announced. The Karnataka CET Result 2019 is valid for one year to get admission in government engineering and technology, B Pharma colleges across the state.
Karnataka CET Result 2019: Check your online KCET score
Step 1: Visit the official websites kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘KCET Result 2019’ link
Step 3: You will be redirected on new page, enter your registration number and roll number
Step 4: The Karnataka CET Result 2019 and your scored marks will appear on the screen
Step 5: Take a print out for further reference
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 was conducted on April 23 and April 24 in paper-pen format. To qualify the entrance exam, candidates have secure minimum of 50% in Karnataka CET Result 2019. However, SC/ST candidates are given a relaxation of 10%, they can pass the exam on gaining 40% in their KCET Result 2019.
