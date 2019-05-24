Take the pledge to vote

Karnataka CET 2019 Result to be Declared Tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in, Click Here to Know More

The Karnataka CET Result 2019 is valid for one year to get admission in government engineering and technology, B Pharma colleges across the state.

Updated:May 24, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
Karnataka CET 2019 Result to be Declared Tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in, Click Here to Know More
Karnataka CET Result 2019: The Karnataka CET Result 2019 or KCET Result 2019 will be released tomorrow (May 25, Saturday) at or after 3 pm. The Karnataka Examination Authority upload the Karnataka CET Result 2019 and scorecard for engineering, farm science, AYUSH, B. pharma courses on its two official websites- kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in . An active URL for checking the Karnataka CET Result 2019, KCET Result 2019 or KCET Scorecard will soon be added by Karnataka Examination Authority. After Karnataka CET Result 2019 is declared, a merit list will also be announced. The Karnataka CET Result 2019 is valid for one year to get admission in government engineering and technology, B Pharma colleges across the state.

Karnataka CET Result 2019: Check your online KCET score

Step 1: Visit the official websites kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘KCET Result 2019’ link
Step 3: You will be redirected on new page, enter your registration number and roll number
Step 4: The Karnataka CET Result 2019 and your scored marks will appear on the screen
Step 5: Take a print out for further reference

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 was conducted on April 23 and April 24 in paper-pen format. To qualify the entrance exam, candidates have secure minimum of 50% in Karnataka CET Result 2019. However, SC/ST candidates are given a relaxation of 10%, they can pass the exam on gaining 40% in their KCET Result 2019.
