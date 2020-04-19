Take the pledge to vote

Karnataka Changes Stance on Easing Lockdown, Says There Will be No Relaxation Till Tuesday Midnight

Officials said that a fresh decision on granting relaxations will be taken before Tuesday at a meeting of the state’s Cabinet.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2020, 9:33 PM IST
Karnataka Changes Stance on Easing Lockdown, Says There Will be No Relaxation Till Tuesday Midnight
A deserted stretch in Bengaluru during the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. (News18)

The Karnataka government on Sunday decided to extend the full lockdown in the state till midnight on April 21, Tuesday, going back on its earlier decision to ease restrictions from Monday in line with the Centre’s guidelines.

Officials said that a fresh decision on granting relaxations will be taken before Tuesday at a meeting of the state’s Cabinet.

The state government had on Saturday announced there would be certain relaxations in lockdown measures after April 20 in non-containment zones. Eight districts in Karnataka - Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bagalkote and Dharwad – have been identified as hotspots.

It had earlier rolled back two of its decisions – of allowing movement of two-wheelers, and one-third of the total workforce of information technology and biotechnology companies to attend offices.

The government has also mandated wearing of masks and has asked senior citizens and people with compromised immunity to remain indoors for the next three months. Spitting in public places has been banned as well.

Two new Covid-19 related fatalities were reported in the state on Sunday, taking the death toll due to the coronavirus infection to 16, the health department said.

A 65-year old woman, who is a resident of Bengaluru, and a 50-year old woman, who is a resident of Uppinangadi in Dakshina Kannada, with case of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), have died on April 19 at designated

hospitals in their respective districts, the department said in its bulletin.

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state. Cumulatively, 390 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka so far, it includes 16 deaths and 111 discharges.

