Amid fresh COVID-19 concerns in different parts of the country and apprehensions of a possible fourth wave of the pandemic, the Karnataka and Chhattisgarh governments on Monday issued guidelines making wearing of face-masks compulsory.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with senior ministers, officials and the COVID-19 technical advisory committee (TAC) of experts, to review the situation in the state.

“Masks should be worn compulsorily, especially at places where there is a crowd and in indoor places, social distancing has to be maintained. Guidelines will be issued today to this effect. We have not taken any decision regarding imposing any penalty immediately,” Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in the meeting, the minister said the number of positive cases has slightly increased in Bengaluru, where the positivity rate is 1.9 per cent, and the situation would be monitored and supervised with guidelines about the treatment if required.

The Chhattisgarh government, after doing away with the need to masks just less than two weeks ago, on Monday issued a circular to all divisional commissioners and district collectors to ensure implementation of Covid protocols. There will be no fine for not wearing a face mask in public places, the order said.

The government noted with concern that Covid numbers had begun climbing up in some states, particularly Delhi.

The Chandigarh administration on Monday made wearing of face masks compulsory in “closed environments” like schools, offices and cinema halls to fight the Covid pandemic. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing masks, according to an order issued by the adviser to the union territory administrator.

Wearing of masks has been made mandatory in “closed environments” like cinema halls, malls, departmental stores, shops, schools, colleges, coaching centres, library, government and private offices, buses, taxis, auto rickshaws and all types of indoor gatherings, it stated. Violation will be punishable by a fine of Rs 500, according to the order.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said instructions have been given to the authorities to closely monitor the situation in the districts. “There is no need for concern in Kerala but we will continue to remain vigilant since other States are reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Instructions have been issued to closely monitor the situations in the districts. Only Kochi has witnessed a slight increase in cases,” the Minister said in a release.

At a virtual meeting on Monday, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin told the district collectors to ensure people wore masks in public places and vaccination coverage was stepped up.

