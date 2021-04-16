Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Tests Positive For Covid-19

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thurday, said Chief Medical Officer. In a Twitter post, Yediyurappa said that he was fine but had been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.

“Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advice of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine,” the Chief Minister’s tweet read.

