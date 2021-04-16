india

News18» News»India»Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Tests Positive For Covid-19
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Tests Positive For Covid-19

File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

In a Twitter post, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he was fine but had been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thurday, said Chief Medical Officer. In a Twitter post, Yediyurappa said that he was fine but had been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.

“Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advice of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine,” the Chief Minister’s tweet read.

first published:April 16, 2021, 15:06 IST