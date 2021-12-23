CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Karnataka: Church Vandalised in Chikkaballapur Amid Row Over Proposed Anti-conversion Law

A church was vandalised in southern Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district. (Representational photo)

According to local report, around 5:30 am on Thursday, the 160-year-old St Joseph's church was attacked and the statue of St Anthony broken.

News Desk

A church was vandalised in southern Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district early on Thursday morning. This comes amid the row over an anti-conversion law. While the state government has been pushing to pass the new rules, the Christian community has been writing to the chief minister against it.

According to local report, around 5:30 am on Thursday, the 160-year-old St Joseph’s church was attacked and the statue of St Anthony broken. The police took away the statue for investigation, and filed an FIR.

(details awaited)

first published:December 23, 2021, 11:31 IST