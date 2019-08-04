Showing eagerness to ban plastic, Bengaluru civic body has fined the mayor for presenting a gift wrapped in plastic to newly appointed chief minister BS Yediyurappa. Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun was forced to shell out Rs 500 as fine after posing for a picture where he was presenting Yediyurappa with the plastic wrapped gift.

Social media users praised the civic body after a copy of the fine was posted on online. "Used plastic for wrapping gift pack," the challan read.

The decision to ban plastic came into effect in Bengaluru in 2016. Since then, the civic body has been aggressive in imposing the ban, regularly targeting merchants and manufacturers for using plastic. While using technology to catch people using plastic, it has imposed several penalties on those found manufacturing, supplying, storing or using plastic.

The items covered under the ban include plastic covers, cups, spoons, plates, banners, flags etc. According to the civic body, plastic contributes roughly 20 percent of the 4,000 tonnes of solid waste generated every month in Bengaluru.

