Karnataka CM Announces lockdown Relief Package; Repayment of Loans, Free Meals Among Other Benefits

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced a relief package of more than Rs. 1250 crores to assist those who have been affected due to the lockdown. Here are the highlights:

Floriculture and horticulture farmers would be assisted with Rs. 10,000 per hectare.

Loss of damage to fruit and vegetable growers will be limited to a maximum of 1 hectare and assistance will be provided at Rs. 10,000 per hectare. This will help about 69,000 farmers.

Auto/Taxi/Maxi Cab Drivers (Licensed & Registered) - Rs. 3000 per driver

Construction workers - Rs. 3000 each

Unorganized sector workers - Tailors, Potters, Mechanics, Blacksmiths, Domestic Workers - Rs. 2000 each (Total Beneficiaries - 3.05 Lakhs)

Roadside vendors - Rs. 2000 each (Beneficiaries - 2.2 lakhs)

Artists - Rs. 3,000 per Artist (Total Beneficiaries - 16,095)

Repayment of Short, Medium, and Long Term Loans from Farmers and Self Help Groups, Primary Agricultural Co-operative Societies, and Land Development Banks: Repayment installments from 01-05-2020 have been extended to 31-07-2021. This will benefit 4.25 lakh farmers.

Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana - 5kg rice will be given free for the month of May and June for BPL cardholders. An additional 30 lakh beneficiaries in the state have been given the benefit of the scheme, for which the state government by spending Rs.180 crore.

1.26 crore ration cards will be in the scheme through which 4.34 crore beneficiaries will be distributed food grains.

The government has arranged free meals at Indira canteens for the workers and the poor in urban areas. This benefits more than 6 lakh beneficiaries

Covid infected patients are being treated for free in government-run (private and government) hospitals. During the first and second wave, over 2.06 lakh patients have been treated at the cost of Rs. 956 crore.

