Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Karnataka CM Attending Large-Scale Wedding Amid Coronavirus Scare Raises Eyebrows

The state government had advised putting off weddings, among other events, till the virus is contained or restricting the number of guests below 100 for a week from last Saturday.

PTI

Updated:March 16, 2020, 3:39 PM IST
File photo of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

Belagavi: Despite his own government's order banning large gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 scare, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa attended large-scale wedding celebrations of the daughter of a BJP MLC here.

Police sources said hundreds of guests attended the wedding event of the daughter of Mahantesh Kavatagimath, also the Government's chief whip in the Legislative Council, in this district headquarters town on Sunday.

Asked about the large number of people who turned up at the ceremony, Yediyurappa said crowds could have been avoided.

"It had been instructed to see that more people don't gather. At weddings, more number of people should not gather", the Chief Minister said.

Karnataka reported the country's first coronavirus death from Kalaburagi last Thursday.

A day later, the Government announced lock-down of malls, cinema halls, pubs and night clubs for a week from Saturday.

Yediyurappa had also issued instructions to stop all kinds of exhibitions, summer camps, conferences, fairs, marriage, sports and engagement events and birthday parties state-wide for a week from Saturday.

The state government said seven samples were found positive for COVID-19, including that of the 76-year old man from Kalaburagi who died "due to co-morbidity and has also tested positive for COVID-19".

