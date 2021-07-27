Karnataka CM News Live Updates: BJP Meet in Bengaluru Today; Decision on BSY's Successor Likely

Karnataka CM News Live Updates: Initiating the formal process to replace B S Yediyurappa, who resigned as Chief Minister, the BJP central leadership has directed the state unit to convene a meeting of the legislature party in Bengaluru today.
Sources say, the BJP has shortlisted eight persons for the post and added that most likely a Lingayat will be picked to take forward the legacy of Yediyurappa in the state. Dharwad West MLA Aravind Bellad, Vijayapura MLA Basannagouda Patil Yatnal, Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murgesh R Nirani and Basavaraj Bommai may get a chance as they belong to Panchamasali Lingayat community, are among the contenders.
After this, a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board will be held where a final decision (on the new Chief Minister) will be taken. Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, along with BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh — the observers from the BJP central leadership — are expected to attend the legislature party meeting, a top party functionary told PTI.
The BJP top brass, which has kept its cards close to its chest about the successor of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who resigned on Monday, may spring a surprise in the state.
Next Karnataka CM: Top Picks | Though several names are doing the rounds, two names have emerged front-runners in the race: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, a Brahmin and BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, a Vokkaliga. While elevation of Joshi will result in a CM from Brahmin community for the first time since 1988, Ravi’s appointment will help the party expand its footprint in southern Karnataka.
The BJP top brass has shortlisted a few names to replace 78-year-old Lingayat strongman and chief minister BS Yediyurappa after he resigned on Monday, sources said.
BS Yediyurappa stepped down from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday, coinciding with his government completing two years in office. The 78-year-old BJP veteran, who submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan, said he quit “voluntarily" and will continue to remain active in state politics.
A day after BS Yediyurappa stepped down as Karnataka chief minister, the ruling BJP’s legislative party is set to meet and discuss the name of the successor to lead the government in the state.
Yediyurappa on Monday resigned his post exactly on the day he completed his two years in office.
