CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Parliament#RajKundra
Home» News»India»Karnataka CM News Live Updates: BJP Meet in Bengaluru Today; Decision on BSY's Successor Likely
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Karnataka CM News Live Updates: BJP Meet in Bengaluru Today; Decision on BSY's Successor Likely

Karnataka CM News Live Updates: Yediyurappa on Monday resigned his post exactly on the day he completed his two years in office.

News18.com | July 27, 2021, 17:29 IST
B S Yediyurappa arrives to participate in the Kargil Vijay Diwas programme at National Military Memorial in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka CM News Live Updates: Initiating the formal process to replace B S Yediyurappa, who resigned as Chief Minister, the BJP central leadership has directed the state unit to convene a meeting of the legislature party in Bengaluru today.

Sources say, the BJP has shortlisted eight persons for the post and added that most likely a Lingayat will be picked to take forward the legacy of Yediyurappa in the state. Dharwad West MLA Aravind Bellad, Vijayapura MLA Basannagouda Patil Yatnal, Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murgesh R Nirani and Basavaraj Bommai may get a chance as they belong to Panchamasali Lingayat community, are among the contenders.

After this, a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board will be held where a final decision (on the new Chief Minister) will be taken. Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, along with BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh — the observers from the BJP central leadership — are expected to attend the legislature party meeting, a top party functionary told PTI.

Read More
Jul 27, 2021 17:29 (IST)
Will Karnataka Get a Brahmin CM Again? Pralhad Joshi's Elevation as BSY's Successor Gathers Steam

The BJP top brass, which has kept its cards close to its chest about the successor of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who resigned on Monday, may spring a surprise in the state.

Jul 27, 2021 17:25 (IST)

K'taka CM on Legislative Party Meet | Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, says "all decisions will be taken in the due time," ahead of the legislature party meeting today. 

Jul 27, 2021 17:18 (IST)

Next Karnataka CM: Top Picks | Though several names are doing the rounds, two names have emerged front-runners in the race: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, a Brahmin and BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, a Vokkaliga. While elevation of Joshi will result in a CM from Brahmin community for the first time since 1988, Ravi’s appointment will help the party expand its footprint in southern Karnataka.

Jul 27, 2021 17:13 (IST)

READ | Who Will be Next Karnataka CM? BJP Top Brass Picks 8 Names for Yediyurappa's Successor

The BJP top brass has shortlisted a few names to replace 78-year-old Lingayat strongman and chief minister BS Yediyurappa after he resigned on Monday, sources said.

Jul 27, 2021 17:06 (IST)

BS Yediyurappa stepped down from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday, coinciding with his government completing two years in office. The 78-year-old BJP veteran, who submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan, said he quit “voluntarily" and will continue to remain active in state politics.

Jul 27, 2021 16:59 (IST)

READ | Will Yediyurappa's Successor be Named Today? Buzz Grows of New K'taka CM Ahead of BJP Legislative Party Meet

A day after BS Yediyurappa stepped down as Karnataka chief minister, the ruling BJP’s legislative party is set to meet and discuss the name of the successor to lead the government in the state.

Jul 27, 2021 16:50 (IST)

Legislative Party Meeting | The BJP has convened the legislature party meeting this evening and would be attended by central observers including Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Krishan Reddy.

Jul 27, 2021 16:35 (IST)

A day after B S Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister, the BJP general secretary and Karnataka in charge Arun Singh said the name of the new leader will be finalised at the legislature party meeting on the direction of the parliamentary board. 

Karnataka CM News Live Updates: BJP Meet in Bengaluru Today; Decision on BSY's Successor Likely
BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation as Karnataka chief minister.

Yediyurappa on Monday resigned his post exactly on the day he completed his two years in office.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News