Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Decides on CID, Magisterial Probe into Violence During anti-CAA Protests

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said that he along with state Home Minister Basavraj Bommai had decided to conduct both a CID and magisterial inquiry will be constituted and orders will be issued on Monday or Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:December 23, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Decides on CID, Magisterial Probe into Violence During anti-CAA Protests
File photo of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said the state government has decided to conduct both a CID and magisterial inquiry into the violent

protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru last week, resulting in two deaths.

"Regarding the Mangaluru incident, the Home Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) and I have decided that both CID and magisterial inquiry should be conducted, and orders will be issued either on Monday or Tuesday," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We have made an honest effort towards getting it (incident) inquired comprehensively. I have also ordered strict action against those who unnecessarily created chaos there and tried to barge into the police station (in Mangaluru) and attempted to take away the arms that were there," he said.

Blaming the ruling BJP for the violence and accusing the police of inciting it, several senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had demanded a high-level probe by a sitting High Court judge into the incident.

Two persons were killed in a police firing in Mangaluru last Thursday as the protest against the CAA had turned violent, following which the city was brought under curfew and mobile internet service was suspended.

Hoping that peace and tranquility would continue across the state, Yediyurappa said those who were speaking against CAA were not able to or ready to say how would the Act

would affect minority Muslim brothers.

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that no Muslim brother of the country will get affected by it (CAA), yet the Congress and others are indulging in a

conspiracy of creating unnecessary confusion. People have understood that and they will teach a lesson."

Different parts of the country witnessed violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed by Parliament and given assent by the President recently.According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, would not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Act says refugees of the six communities would be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 earlier.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram