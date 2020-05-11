Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Inaugurates Mobile Fever Clinic to Combat Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Reinforcing Karnataka's Covid-19 combat efforts, a mobile fever clinic has been inaugurated. "Covid mobile fever clinic has been inaugurated," tweeted Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, here on Monday.

The makeshift clinic, set up in a remodelled KSRTC bus, was inaugurated by the Chief Minister at his home office Krishna.

Bengaluru South member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya said his office along with other entities developed the mobile fever clinic. "We have made available swab collection facilities for Covid, CBC, CRP and ESR tests in five such clinics," said Surya.

The Karnataka government has deployed a host of innovative solutions to combat Covid-19.