Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Invites PM to Inaugurate Kalaburgi Airport
CM Yediyurappa pointed out that the newly developed airport at Kalaburgi is located in the backward Hyderabad-Karnataka region provided special status under article 371 J of the Constitution.
File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the newly developed Kalaburgi airport.
Yediyurappa, who is currently on a visit to New Delhi, met the prime minister on Friday morning.
"I request you to kindly inaugurate Kalaburgi airport on a convenient day during the month of September 2019," he said in a letter which he handed over to Modi.
"In this regard, the government of Karnataka will co-ordinate with your office for finalising the schedule of the inaugural function," Yediyurappa said.
Pointing out that the newly developed airport at Kalaburgi is located in the backward Hyderabad-Karnataka region provided special status under article 371 J of the Constitution he said it has been developed by the state government and is proposed to be taken over by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for further operations.
The chief minister also met Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and invited him for the proposed inauguration next month.
He requested the minister to complete formalities so that the AAI can takeover the airport at the earliest.
Pointing out that the AAI has agreed to take over the airport for further operation and management, Yediyurappa in a letter to Puri said an MoU between the state government and the AAI has to be finalised and signed.
"I request that the MoU be finalised and signed early so that the AAI can take over and operationalise the airport at the earliest," he said.
Highlighting that the newly developed airport has already been inspected by the AAI, the DGCA and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Yediyurappa said the Civil Aviation Ministry has also received proposals from flight operators.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Sacred Games 1 Vs Sacred Games 2 Memes Are as Confusing For Some as the Latest Season
- Gay Penguin Parents Who Tried to Hatch Stone Get Presented With Real Egg
- A New Microchip Gives Obese People Electric Shocks Each Time They Think About Food
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Book 2 Firmware Update Causing CPU Issues