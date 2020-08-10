Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Recovers from Covid-19, Discharged from Hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has recovered 'completely' from COVID-19 and was on Monday discharged from a private hospital in Bengaluru, the state government said.

The 77-year old leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on August 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

"After recovering from COVID-19 completely, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been discharged from the Manipal Hospital," an official statement said.

Later, the chief minister himself tweeted about his discharge. "Thank you everyone for your wishes and prayers. I have been discharged from the hospital and will be in self-quarantine. Deeply grateful for your affection and support. I look forward to getting back to the routine very soon," he said.

Pictures released by the Information Department showed a team of doctors giving a bouquet and along with paramedics greeting the chief minister.

Yediyurappa, in his trademark all-white attire and wearing a face mask, was seen in another picture walking out of the hospital, acknowledging the staff's wishes with folded hands.

During his hospitalisation, officials had said the chief minister was engaged in work like signing files and holding review meetings.

On August 2, Yediyurappa had tweeted that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors though he was fine.

The veteran BJP leader was in home quarantine last month after some staff members in his office-cum-residence were found infected with the virus.

Though subsequent COVID-19 test results then were negative, later he had tested positive leading to his hospitalisation.