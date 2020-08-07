Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Stable and Responding Well to Covid-19 Treatment, Says Hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa continues to be stable and is responding well to treatment, the hospital treating him for COVID-19 infection, said on Friday.

Yediyurappa's vital parameters are within normal limits, Manipal Hospital Director Dr Manish Rai said in a statement.

"He is comfortable, attending to his duties from his room. Our team of specialists are monitoring him closely," the

statement said.

Since his admission on August 2, the chief minister continues to be stable and is responding well to the treatment, it added.

According to CMO officials, the chief minister is engaging in official works like signing files, holding reviews with senior ministers and officials from his hospital room.

Yediyurappa today spoke to the Chief Secretary over telephone and took stock of the flood-like situation in the

state triggered by heavy rains and gave some instructions.

The 77-year-old leader on August 2 night said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being shifted to hospital on the advice of doctors.