Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Tests Positive for Covid-19 Again, Admitted to Private Hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time in less than 8 months. The 78-year-old leader tweeted saying he was experiencing mild symptoms of fever and hence got tested again, the result of which turned out positive. He has been admitted to the Manipal Hospital, where he was treated in August last year, when he first contracted the virus. The chief minister has other co-morbidities, including diabetes, and hence it was advised that he be hospitalised.

The chief minister had taken his first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine in the month of March and was due for his second dose in a couple of days. He was also actively campaigning for the Bharitya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming by-polls due on April 17. He recently returned from his travels to northern Karnataka districts of Bidar and Belgavi.

Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advise of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.— B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 16, 2021

Two days ago the chief minister had undergone a routine Covid-19 test, which turned out negative, however, on experiencing a mild fever he got tested again on Friday and was confirmed of the re-infection.

Hours before he went for a routine check up to the MS Ramaiah Hospital, the chief minister chaired an emergency meeting with members of the Covid technical advisory committee including the health minister and other BBMP officials.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Yediyurappa had said the night curfew in the state would continue till April 20 and further decisions on curbs will be taken post that date. He has also called for an all-party meeting on April 18 to take into account recommendations from opposition leaders in tackling the sudden surge in coronavirus cases.

Opposition leaders including Congress’ Siddaramaiah, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda took to Twitter to wish the chief minister a speedy recovery.

“Sad to know that @CMofKarnataka Shri. @BSYBJP has been tested positive for #Covid19. I wish him speedy recovery & return with good health,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here