Karnataka Coast Guard Rescue 23 Fishermen from Fishing Vessel Gone Adrift

Mangaluru: Indian Coast Guard personnel rescued 23 crew members on board a fishing vessel which had gone adrift due to engine failure.
The incident was reported to the coastal security police at Bhatkal which gave the vessel's position some 30 nautical miles from Mavinakurve.
Coast Guard ship 'Rajdoot' which was on patrol off Karnataka and Goa coast was diverted to the incident site on Wednesday.
Reaching the spot, the technical team of Rajdoot embarked the boat and provided technical support.
All the 23 crew on board the fishing boat were reported safe, DIG Dasila, Commander, Coast Guard Karnataka, said.
Coast Guard authorities then requested another fishing boat in the vicinity for towing assistance.
The fishing boat was later towed to Bhatkal, Coast Guard sources said.
