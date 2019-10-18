Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

This Karnataka College Made Students Don Cardboard Boxes to Allegedly Stop Them from Cheating

Many students had allegedly cheated during last year’s exams; even after repeated warnings, they continued to cheat. In order to stop this, the management introduced the billion-dollar idea.

Sharath Sharma Kalagaru | News18

Updated:October 18, 2019, 8:05 PM IST
This Karnataka College Made Students Don Cardboard Boxes to Allegedly Stop Them from Cheating
Students wearing cardboard boxes while writing the exam.

Bengaluru: In a bizarre incident at a private college in Karnataka, students were made to wear cardboard boxes during an exam to allegedly stop them from cheating. The college is now facing a backlash after photos of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident took place at Bhagat Pre-University College of Haveri district and came to light after a member of the college management, Sateesh Herur, posted to his Facebook account the pictures of the students wearing the boxes. The photos were taken on Wednesday and posted on the same day.

The accompanying caption to Herur's post said, “It’s our college midterm exam today. That is Bhagat PU College, Haveri.”

Many students had allegedly cheated during last year’s exams; even after repeated warnings, they continued to cheat. In order to stop this, the management introduced the billion-dollar idea.

The state government immediately issued a notice to the college and sought an explanation about why the students were made to wear cardboard boxes — the move was confirmed by Deputy Director of Public Instruction Department, SS Piraje.

“We have clearly told the management to give a written explanation and if this kind of incident is repeated in the future, the department will cancel the license of the school,” Piraje said.

